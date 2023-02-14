Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h this morning. High 10. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Low 7.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 70 in the morning then west 30 late in the afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 8.

Thursday night..periods of rain or snow. Low minus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Monday..cloudy. High 7.