Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -6C. Wind chill near -18C.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17C. Wind chill -14C this evening and -21C overnight.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8C. Wind chill -22C in the morning and -11C in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -9C.

Thursday..snow. High -3C.

Thursday night..snow. Low -5C.

Friday..cloudy. High -4C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low -9C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -9C.

Sunday..periods of snow. High -2C.