Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 2, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 1C. Wind chill -10C this morning.
Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -7C. Wind chill -12C overnight.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 2C.
Thursday night..snow. Low 0C.
Friday..periods of snow or rain. High 2C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.
Saturday night..cloudy. Low -9C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.