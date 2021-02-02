Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 1C. Wind chill -10C this morning.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -7C. Wind chill -12C overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 2C.

Thursday night..snow. Low 0C.

Friday..periods of snow or rain. High 2C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low -9C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C.