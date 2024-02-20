Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 10. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.