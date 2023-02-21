Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low minus 3 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Wednesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Rain or freezing rain beginning near noon. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..periods of snow or rain. Windy. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 70 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. Low minus 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.