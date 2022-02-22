Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..rain becoming mixed with drizzle late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches developing this morning. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 12. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..periods of rain or drizzle ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches dissipating this evening. Amount 5 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesdy night..clear. Low minus 10.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 4.

Thursday night..snow. Low minus 6.

Friday..flurries. High minus 2.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 11.

Saturday..sunny. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.