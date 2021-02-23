Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning and then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 4C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 1C.

Wednesday..becoming cloudy in the morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and then a 40 per cent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 5C with temperature falling to 2C in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -1C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.