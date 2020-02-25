Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Special Weather Statement has been issued

Today..periods of rain ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Periods of rain mixed with snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 5C.

Tonight..periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low 0C.

Wednesday..snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 2C.

Wednesday night..periods of snow. Low -5C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -6C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.