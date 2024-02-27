Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind south 30 km/h. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Showers beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind south 30 km/h. Low 10.

Wednesday..rain showers changing to flurries near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 12 with temperature falling to minus 2 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 6.

Thursday..sunny. High plus 4.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Friday..increasing cloudiness. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. High 12.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy. High 15.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Monday..cloudy. High 15.