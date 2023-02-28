Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h overnight. Low zero.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Friday..snow. High plus 2.

Friday night..flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.