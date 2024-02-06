Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High 9.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 3.