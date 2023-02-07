Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A few showers ending this morning then 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..overcast. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 7.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 3.