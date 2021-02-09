Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 9, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..periods of light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4C. Wind chill -14C this morning and -6C this afternoon.
Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13C. Wind chill -12C this evening and -18C overnight.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7C. Wind chill -16C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.
Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -6C.
Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -9C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -13C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. High -10C.
Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low -13C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -9C.