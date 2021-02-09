Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of light snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4C. Wind chill -14C this morning and -6C this afternoon.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13C. Wind chill -12C this evening and -18C overnight.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7C. Wind chill -16C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -13C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -6C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -9C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -13C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. High -10C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow. Low -13C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -9C.