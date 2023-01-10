Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon then 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning then 30 percent chance of rain showers late in the morning. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 1.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.