Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 0C. Wind chill -9C this morning.

Tonight..overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -6C overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 4C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low 0C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 4C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 2C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 0C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low -5C.

Sunday..cloudy. High -1C.