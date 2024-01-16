Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 26.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 26 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 6.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low minus 10.

Friday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.