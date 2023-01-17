Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers or periods of drizzle ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h this morning then light late this afternoon. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening then partly cloudy. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this evening. Low plus 3.

Wednesday..overcast. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low plus 1.

Thursday..periods of rain. Windy. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.