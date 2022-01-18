Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind west 30 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 3 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 12.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 7.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 13.

Friday..sunny. High minus 7.

Friday night..clear. Low minus 12.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 5.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.