Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 0C. Wind chill -12C this morning.
Tonight..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. A few flurries beginning this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -6C. Wind chill -8C this evening and -13C overnight.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near -3C. Wind chill near -13C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low -3C.
Friday..cloudy. High -1C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.
Sunday..cloudy. High -3C.