Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 0C. Wind chill -12C this morning.

Tonight..cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. A few flurries beginning this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -6C. Wind chill -8C this evening and -13C overnight.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near -3C. Wind chill near -13C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -3C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low -3C.

Friday..cloudy. High -1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Sunday..cloudy. High -3C.