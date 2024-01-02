Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 2, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 1.

Thursday night..clear. Low minus 9.

Friday..sunny. High plus 1.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy. High plus 1.