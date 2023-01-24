Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

Wednesday night..periods of snow. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday night..flurries. Low minus 2.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.