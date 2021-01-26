Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..periods of snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -9C this morning.

Tonight..periods of light snow ending early this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low -6C. Wind chill -6C this evening and -12C overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h. High -2C. Wind chill -13C in the morning and -7C in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -9C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C.

Saturday night..snow. Low -2C.

Sunday..periods of snow. High 1C.