Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..rain at times heavy ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Amount 30 to 40 mm. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle. Fog patches. Temperature steady near 7.

Wednesday..rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 11.

Wednesday night..showers. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 4.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High zero.