Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy on Tuesday, with snow beginning late this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. A gusty south wind, with the temperature steady near plus 1.

Periods of light snow or drizzle ending near midnight, then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle overnight. The wind becoming light early this evening with the temperature steady near plus 1.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and a temperature steady near plus 2.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a high of 6.

Friday we'll have another mix of sun and cloud with a high plus 4.

And a mix of sun and cloud again on Saturday, with another high plus 4.