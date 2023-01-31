Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Wednesday..clearing in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 12.

Thursday..sunny. High minus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 16.

Saturday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 2

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Monday..cloudy. High minus 2.