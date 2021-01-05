Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 5, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near 0C. Wind chill -4C this morning.
Tonight..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -6C overnight.
Wednesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.
Wednesday night..cloudy. Low -4C.
Thursday..cloudy. High -1C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low -5C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.