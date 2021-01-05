Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near 0C. Wind chill -4C this morning.

Tonight..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -1C. Wind chill -6C overnight.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 1C. Wind chill -6C in the morning.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low -4C.

Thursday..cloudy. High -1C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low -5C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -6C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -1C.