Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 4C. Wind chill -5C this morning.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 60% chance of flurries this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low -4C. Wind chill -11C overnight.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -4C. Wind chill near -12C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -8C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 5C.

Thursday night..showers. Low 4C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. High 8C.

Friday night..periods of rain. Low 5C.

Saturday..rain. High 6C.

Saturday night..rain or snow. Low 0C.

