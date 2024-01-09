Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..snow or rain changing to rain this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Rainfall amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4.

Tonight..rain ending early this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind east 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 2.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High plus 1.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 2.

Friday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Friday night..snow or rain. Low minus 2.

Saturday..snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 7.

Sunday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Monday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 8.