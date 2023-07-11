Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 18.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.