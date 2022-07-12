Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..becoming cloudy this morning. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early in the afternoon then light late in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 15.

Thursday..sunny. High 26.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.