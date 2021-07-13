Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers then changing to showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 40 to 50 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..showers ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.