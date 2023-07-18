Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Low 17.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..showers. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.