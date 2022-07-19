Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 23.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 32. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.