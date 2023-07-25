Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing overnight. Low 18.

Wednesday..sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon then 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 33.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday night..clear. Low 14.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.