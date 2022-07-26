Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 16.

Wednesday..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..sunny. High 32.

Sunday night..clear. Low 19.

Monday..sunny. High 31.