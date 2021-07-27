Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Hazy. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 31 C. Humidex 37 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Hazy becoming fog patches after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 17 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. Clearing early in the afternoon. Fog patches becoming hazy in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 32 C.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 22 C.

Thursday..showers. High 29 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Friday..sunny. High 24 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.