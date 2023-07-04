Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 20.

Wednesday..sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Thursday..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..sunny. High 25.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..sunny. High 29.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Sunday night..cloudy. Low 18.

Monday..cloudy. High 28.