Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 6, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h. High 32 C. Humidex 41 C.
Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.
Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 32 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
Friday night..clear. Low 15 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.