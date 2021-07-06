Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Heat Warning is in effect

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h. High 32 C. Humidex 41 C.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 C.

Wednesday..mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early in the afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 32 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Friday night..clear. Low 15 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.



Saturday night..cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 16 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.