Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..clearing this morning. High 25 C.

Tonight..clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 14 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23 C. Humidex 26 C.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 15 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14 C.

Friday..sunny. High 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32 C.