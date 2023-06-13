Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday..sunny. High 24.

Friday night..clear. Low 12.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.