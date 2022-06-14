Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a few showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy. High 27 except 21 near Lake Erie. Humidex 35 except 29 near Lake Erie. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High 33 except 25 near Lake Erie. Humidex 45 except 37 near Lake Erie. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Thursday night..clear. Low 21.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 14.

Saturday..sunny. High 23.

Saturday night..clear. Low 12.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.