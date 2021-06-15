iHeartRadio
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming north 20 gusting to 40 late this morning. High 24 C. Humidex 27 C.

Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10 C.

Wednesday..sunny. High 25 C.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 10 C.

Thursday..sunny. High 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C.

