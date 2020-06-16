Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. High 27C except 22C near Lake Erie.

Tonight..clear. Low 14C.

Wednesday..mainly sunny. High 29C except 24C near Lake Huron. Humidex 31C.

Wednesday night..Clear. Low 14C.

Thursday..sunny. High 30C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 16C.

Friday..sunny. High 31C.

Friday night..clear. Low 20C.

Saturday..cloudy. High 31C.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 20C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29C.