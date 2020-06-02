Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 31C. Humidex 36C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late this evening and overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 21C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 29C. Humidex 34C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 15C.

Thursday..sunny. High 29C.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18C.

Friday..cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 16C.

Saturday..sunny. High 25C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 11C.

Sunday..sunny. High 24C.