Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this morning. High 29 C. Humidex 32 C.

Tonight..a few clouds. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 18 C.

Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Thursday..cloudy. High 25 C.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.