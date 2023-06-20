Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 20, 2023
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming east 30 km/h this morning. High 29 C. Humidex 32 C.
Tonight..a few clouds. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 18 C.
Wednesday..sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 28 C. Humidex 31 C.
Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 18 C.
Thursday..cloudy. High 25 C.
Thursday night..cloudy. Low 19 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Friday night..cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 19 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.