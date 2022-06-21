Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 23.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 32. Humidex 37. UV index 11 or extreme.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 17.

Thursday..sunny. High 30.

Thursday night..clear. Low 18.

Friday..sunny. High 32.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Monday..sunny. High 25.