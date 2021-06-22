Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 10 C.

Wednesday..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 22 C. Humidex 25 C.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16 C.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.

Friday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Saturday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 28 C.