Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

UPDATE: Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Windsor-Essex.

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Local smoke becoming widespread smoke this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Wednesday..widespread smoke. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 8.

Thursday..sunny. High 27.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Sunday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.