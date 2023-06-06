Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny on Tuesday. Hazy, with a gusty northeast wind and a high of 24.

Tonight will be clear, it'll remain hazy with the wind becoming light and going down to a low 9.

Sunny for Wednesday, hazy again with wind to the northeast gusting to 50km/h in the morning and a high of 22.

Thursday will be sunny with a high 22.

Sunny again on Friday, and a high of 26.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and another high 26.