Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.

Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 C.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.

Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 20 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.

Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.

Saturday..sunny. High 28 C.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19 C.

Sunday..sunny. High 29 C.