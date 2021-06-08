Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, June 8, 2021
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.
Tonight..partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 C.
Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. A 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30 C. Humidex 38 C.
Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 20 C.
Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
Thursday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
Friday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.
Friday night..cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 19 C.
Saturday..sunny. High 28 C.
Saturday night..clear. Low 19 C.
Sunday..sunny. High 29 C.